Two Persons Involved in Killing Gangster Amarnath Singh Arrested

Two persons, allegedly involved in the killing of gangster Amarnath Singh (40) on July 28, were arrested with arms and ammunition, a senior police officer said on Monday. Superintendent of Police (City) K Vijay Shankar on Monday said the arrests were made near Deoghar village following a tip-off that two criminals wanted in Singh’s murder case were fleeing on a Kolkata-bound bus.

A police team headed by Officer-in-Charge of MGM police station Raju launched a vehicle checking drive near Deoghar village on National Highway 33 on Sunday night. The team intercepted a Kolkata-bound bus and apprehended the two criminals, the SP said, adding that on interrogation they confessed their involvement in the killing of Singh.

Police seized a country-made pistol and two live cartridges from their possession, Vijay Shankar said. A case has been arrested under relevant sections of Arms act against the two accused identified as Deepak Chaudhary alias Teka and Abhisekh Singh alias Bittu.