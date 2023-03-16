Home » India » Two Residents of Mumbai Building Commit Suicide in 24 Hours

Two Residents of Mumbai Building Commit Suicide in 24 Hours

An 18-year-old boy jumped from the building on Wednesday morning after his father shouted at him for not studying

Published By: Poorva Joshi

PTI

Last Updated: March 16, 2023, 08:47 IST

Mumbai, India

Police have registered cases of accidental death and further investigation is on
Two persons, including an 18-year-old boy and a 56-year-old woman, committed suicide in as many incidents separated by a few hours in a building located in suburban Kandivali, police said on Wednesday.

The woman hanged herself in her flat on Tuesday as she was upset that her daughter couldn’t become a mother, an official said.

In another incident, an 18-year-old boy jumped from the building on Wednesday morning after his father shouted at him for not studying. His body was spotted by watchmen of the building and society members.

Police have registered cases of accidental death and further investigation is on, an official added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: March 16, 2023, 08:47 IST
last updated: March 16, 2023, 08:47 IST
