Two Teenage Girls Drown in Yamuna River in UP's Prayagraj

The pair had gone to take a bath with their younger cousin when they drowned, Senior Sub-Inspector Chandrika Yadav of the local police station said

Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 15:00 IST

Prayagraj, India

The pair had gone to take a bath with their younger cousin when they drowned.(Representational Image/ANI)
Two teenage girls drowned while taking a bath in the Yamuna river in the Lalapur area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Monday, police said. Cousins Jagriti and Shreya alias Pari — both aged 16 — were visiting their native village from Delhi, Senior Sub-Inspector Chandrika Yadav of the local police station said.

The pair had gone to take a bath with their younger cousin when they drowned, Yadav said. The bodies have been recovered and sent for post-mortem, he added.

