Trends :PM Modi Rain NewsPragati Maidan TunnelBarack ObamaAmrik Sukhdev Dhaba
Home » India » Two Teens Killed in Roof Collapse in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Two Teens Killed in Roof Collapse in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Subdivional Magistrate Parmanand Jha told PTI that 14-year-old Uvais and 13-year-old Aslam were killed and three members of their family injured in the roof collapse in the Naseerpur village during the early hours on Sunday

Advertisement

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: June 25, 2023, 15:07 IST

Muzaffarnagar, India

The police have sent the bodies for post-mortem (Representational image/PTI)
The police have sent the bodies for post-mortem (Representational image/PTI)

Two teenagers were killed and three members of their family injured when the roof of their home collapsed amid rain in the district’s Nai Mandi area, police said on Sunday.

Subdivional Magistrate Parmanand Jha told PTI that 14-year-old Uvais and 13-year-old Aslam were killed and three members of their family injured in the roof collapse in the Naseerpur village during the early hours on Sunday.

top videos
  • Prabhas Charging A Whopping Rs 150 Crore For 'Project K' Despite 'Adipurush' Debacle? Netizens React
  • Malaika Arora Rides Down 'Chhaiya Chhaiya' Nostalgia Train; So Does SRK | Pasoori Remake Upsets Fans
  • Sex And The City Star Sarah Jessica Parker Wears Indian Designer | Desi Designers Who Went Global
  • Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE
  • Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna, Spotted On A Date, Spark Patch-Up Rumours | Video Goes Viral

    • The police have sent the bodies for post-mortem.

    The injured are undergoing treatment in a hospital, they said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

    first published: June 25, 2023, 15:07 IST
    last updated: June 25, 2023, 15:07 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App