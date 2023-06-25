Two Teens Killed in Roof Collapse in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Two teenagers were killed and three members of their family injured when the roof of their home collapsed amid rain in the district’s Nai Mandi area, police said on Sunday.

Subdivional Magistrate Parmanand Jha told PTI that 14-year-old Uvais and 13-year-old Aslam were killed and three members of their family injured in the roof collapse in the Naseerpur village during the early hours on Sunday.