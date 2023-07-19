J&K: 2 Terrorists Gunned Down As Army Foils Infiltration Bid; 4 AK Rifles, 6 Hand Grenades Seized

The Indian Army on Wednesday killed two terrorists to foil an infiltration attempt in the Machil sector of the frontier Kupwara district. The Border Security Force (BSF) and Jammu & Kashmir Police joined the army in the operation.

In a tweet, Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said that “in a joint operation launched by Indian army, BSF and J&K police, an infiltration bid was foiled today morning by alert troops along the LoC in Machil sector of Kupwara."

In the operation, two terrorists were killed while four AK rifles, six hand grenades and other war-like stores have been recovered.

Since June, at least 13 terrorists have been killed in security operations in the Kupwara district alone.

The joint security operation on Tuesday took place a day after the security forces killed 4 foreign terrorists in the Poonch district of the Jammu division.

Earlier on Tuesday, terrorists shot at and injured two non-local labourers in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, PTI reported quoting police.