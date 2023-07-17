Trends :Rain TodayMumbai RainsSeema Haider CaseJ&K EncounterYamuna Floods
Home » India » Two Terrorists Killed, Major Infiltration Bid Foiled in J&K's Poonch

Two Terrorists Killed, Major Infiltration Bid Foiled in J&K's Poonch

The army launched 'Operation Bahadur' in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday after an attempt was made by infiltrators on the LoC in Poonch

Reported By: Ieshan Wani

News18.com

Last Updated: July 17, 2023, 13:07 IST

Jammu and Kashmir, India

Security personnel during a search operation. (File: PTI)
In a major anti-terror operation, the Indian Army has killed two terrorists while foiling an infiltration attempt on the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch sector area of Jammu region.

A defence spokesperson Lt Col Suneel Bartwal in a statement said that the army launched ‘Operation Bahadur’ in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday after an attempt was made by infiltrators on the LoC in the Poonch sector area.

In a tweet, the Army said that a “Major Infiltration Bid Eliminated in a joint operation by Indian Army & Jammu and Kashmir Police during the night of 17 Jul 23 in Poonch Sector. Two infiltrators have been eliminated. Search operations are in progress."

    • The search operation was ongoing when the last reports came in. There have been multiple attempts by the terrorists to infiltrate Kashmir as well as the Jammu region.

    Last month, on June 23, four terrorists were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Machil sector. On June 16, five ‘highly trained’ foreign terrorists of JK Ghaznavi Force were killed in the Jumagund area near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

    About the Author

    first published: July 17, 2023, 13:02 IST
    last updated: July 17, 2023, 13:07 IST
