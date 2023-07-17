Two Terrorists Killed, Major Infiltration Bid Foiled in J&K's Poonch

In a major anti-terror operation, the Indian Army has killed two terrorists while foiling an infiltration attempt on the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch sector area of Jammu region.

A defence spokesperson Lt Col Suneel Bartwal in a statement said that the army launched ‘Operation Bahadur’ in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday after an attempt was made by infiltrators on the LoC in the Poonch sector area.

In a tweet, the Army said that a “Major Infiltration Bid Eliminated in a joint operation by Indian Army & Jammu and Kashmir Police during the night of 17 Jul 23 in Poonch Sector. Two infiltrators have been eliminated. Search operations are in progress."