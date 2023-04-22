Trends :PM Modi KeralaUddhav ThackerayWrestler ProtestCovid NewsAmritpal Singh
Home » India » Two Women Naxalites Carrying Rs 28 Lakh Bounty Killed by Security Forces in MP

Two Women Naxalites Carrying Rs 28 Lakh Bounty Killed by Security Forces in MP

The deceased Naxalites were identified as Sunita, an Area Committee Member (ACM) and Commander of Bhoramdev Committee, a wing of the Maoists, and Sarita Khatia Mocha, ACM and active in Vistar Dalam

Advertisement

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: April 22, 2023, 11:59 IST

Balaghat, India

Two women Naxalites were killed in encounter. (Representational Image/@ANI)
Two women Naxalites were killed in encounter. (Representational Image/@ANI)

Two women Naxalites, collectively carrying a reward of Rs 28 lakh on their heads, were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, a police official said.

The face-off took place in the Kadla forest area under Garhi police station limits in the wee hours, Superintendent of Police (SP) Sameer Saurabh said.

The deceased Naxalites were identified as Sunita, an Area Committee Member (ACM) and Commander of Bhoramdev Committee, a wing of the Maoists, and Sarita Khatia Mocha, ACM and active in Vistar Dalam, he said.

Both of them were carrying a reward of Rs 14 lakh each, the official said.

Advertisement

Guns, cartridges, some other ammunition and Naxal literature were recovered from them, he said, adding that a search operation was underway in the area.

Read all the Latest India News here

RELATED NEWS

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: April 22, 2023, 11:59 IST
last updated: April 22, 2023, 11:59 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Katrina Kaif Looks Beyond Gorgeous In Beautiful Anarkali Suit, Check Out The Diva's Most Stunning Ethnic Wear Moments

+8PHOTOS

Karan Johar, Dimple Kapadia, Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur Among Celebrities At Pamela Chopra's Prayer Meet