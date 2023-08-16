Two Years of Taliban Takeover: As Afghanistan Battles Internal Issues, India Continues Its Assistance

Two years after Taliban’s takeover, even as Afghanistan grapples with a sharp decline in security, economic stability and human rights, India has consistently extended its assistance to the country.

India has played a major role in construction of roads, schools, hospitals, and other essential infrastructure projects in Afghanistan. Additionally, India has offered humanitarian assistance, medical aid and scholarships for Afghan students to study in Indian universities.

ON AUGUST 15, 2021

Two years ago, on August 15, 2021, the Taliban successfully seized control of Afghanistan, overthrowing the democratically elected government.

This marked a crucial turning point in the country’s history, raising concerns about the safety and security of the Afghan population, particularly women and minorities.

The rights and freedoms that Afghanistan had progressively gained over the years are slowly eroding under the Taliban rule, particularly affecting women and human rights.

HELP FROM INDIA VIA CHABAHAR PORT