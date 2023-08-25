Typhoid, Jaundice Cases on the Rise as Monsoon Brings Waterlogging Woes. Here's How to Stay Safe

With the onset of monsoon and flooding in Delhi-NCR, cases of typhoid, jaundice and dengue have increased, with not just adults but also children queueing up at hospital outpatient departments.

There is an increase in both waterborne and vector-borne diseases, leading to a surge in hospitalisation, especially for typhoid, dengue and jaundice but also for leptospirosis, scrub typhus and acute gastroenteritis.

According to Dr Gaurav Jain, senior consultant, internal medicine, at New Delhi-based Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, “There is an alarming increase in cases of typhoid and jaundice among people. Currently, about three to four cases of typhoid are being reported regularly, along with one to two cases of jaundice diagnosed on a daily basis."

Doctors are noticing the rise since the month of July — mostly aligned with the onset of monsoon — and say the trend is likely to get over by September-October. The spike in such cases can be attributed to poor sanitation and contaminated water sources.

“This year we started noticing such illnesses a bit early… from mid to late-June, we started seeing patients with typhoid and jaundice and this will go on till the month of September or until the weather is changed," said Dr Manoj Sharma, senior consultant, internal medicine at Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj.

The jump in illness is not limited to Delhi-NCR but to other states in northern India. Dr Sakshi Manchanda of Medanta Hospital in Lucknow is also witnessing the same trend.

“A sharp increase in patients troubled by typhoid and jaundice alongside upper respiratory infections is being registered. Every week, the medical facility is attending to around 10-13 individuals suffering from typhoid and jaundice," he confirmed. “Vigilance is crucial, especially during the monsoon season which runs till September," he added.

Those who are more vulnerable to these illnesses include children under 15-16 years old, as well as senior citizens aged 55-60 years, as their immune systems are relatively weaker compared to other age groups.

Additionally, people with other co-morbidities such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and cardiac conditions are at a higher risk of contracting severe illnesses.

What causes illness?

Typhoid fever is primarily transmitted through the ingestion of food or water contaminated with the bacterium Salmonella typhi, while jaundice is caused by hepatitis A or E viruses, both of which are transmitted through contaminated water.

Sharma from Fortis Hospital explained that in recent years, there has been an increase in dengue, malaria, typhoid-jaundice cases due to humidity, stagnant water, contaminated food, contaminated water, lack of hygiene and vectors like mosquitoes.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic, we didn’t see many patients with dengue, malaria, typhoid-jaundice because people were following the guidelines of hygiene. As we lowered our guard, the season of dengue, malaria, typhoid and jaundice is back."

Sharma added that the unseasonal rain and flooding in Delhi is also one of the reasons for the spike in cases.

Patients admitted with typhoid-jaundice cases are given appropriate medical treatment, including antibiotics, to treat the underlying infection and supportive care to manage symptoms.

“Regular monitoring of liver function and hydration status is important in such cases," Jain from Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital said, adding that “while the situation seems to remain in control so far, it is pertinent to note that care should be taken till the month of September-October".

How to protect yourself?

During such incessant rains, experts believe that people must be cautious about the cleanliness of their surroundings and ensure that they consume safe and hygienic food and water.

At home, people must take several precautions to maintain their health, including eating safe and properly cooked food, drinking purified water, and avoiding eating from unhygienic food stalls or street vendors.