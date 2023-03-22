Radical Sikh leader and Pro-Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh is currently on the run as a major crackdown has been launched against him by the Punjab Police. Not only is the chase making noise in India, but also in the United Kingdom as protests were seen by several Khalistan groups outside the Indian High Commission in London on Wednesday.

This was not the first time Khalistan protests made headlines recently. On March 19, the Indian flag was pulled down by those protesting at the Indian commission, which in turn led to the Indian government removing security and barricades from outside the British High Commission.

Fugitive Amritpal Singh is also the chief of ‘Waris Punjab De’, a radical outfit, and the manhunt against him entered day five on Wednesday. Notably, Amritpal got married months after he was made the chief. His wife Kirandeep Kaur was questioned by a team of Punjab Police, along with his father Tarsem Singh and mother for nearly an hour.

Here’s all you need to know about Kirandeep Kaur:

Kirandeep Kaur and 29-year-old Amritpal Singh got married in February this year, a Hindustan Times report said.

The marriage came just months after Singh was made the chief of ‘Waris Punjab De’, the outfit formed by late actor-activist Deep Sidhu.

Amritpal Singh’s wife is a United Kingdom-based NRI, whose family belongs to Jalandhar in Punjab.

She moved to the Jallupur Khera village in Amritsar after her marriage to Amritpal, which was also where the ceremony took place.

After the marriage, Amritpal had announced his wife would to Punjab, saying it was a message for reverse migration and they want all Punjabi migrants to return to the state.

On Wednesday, police said they have recovered the bike on which Amritpal Singh fled near a canal in Jalandhar. “The bike has been recovered. Further investigations are on," a police official said in Jalandhar.

The radical preacher is on the run after police launched a crackdown against his outfit on Saturday and arrested a number of his aides. He fled the police net in his Mercedes vehicle but later switched to a Brezza SUV, officials said.

Later, a viral photo and CCTV footage showed him riding a pillion on a bike wearing a pink turban and black goggles.

