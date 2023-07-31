U'khand: Woman Found Dead Near Police Station in Dehradun; Rape, Murder Suspected

A woman was found dead near a police station here on Monday, officials said.

It is suspected that the woman was allegedly raped before being murdered, an official said.

The identity of the woman, likely to be in her early 30s, is yet to be ascertained, police said, adding that the body was found next to a dump yard near Hathibarkala police station on the New Cantt Road which leads to the Raj Bhawan and the chief minister’s residence.