Umesh Pal Murder: 'Bulldozer Action' Against Another Atiq Ahmed Aide In Prayagraj

Authorities once again initiated bulldozer action at the house of an aide of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj on Monday, amid heavy police presence. The team of Prayagraj Development Authority reached the house of Ghulam Mohammad, and one of the shooters involved in the murder of Umesh Pal, a key witness in the murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal, at Rasoolabad in Prayagraj with bulldozers and began demolishing the property.

A large number of police personnel have been deployed outside the house to prevent any law and order situation. Two bulldozers are engaged in the process of demolishing the alleged illegal construction made in 335 square meters.

As per reports, Ghulam, a close aide of Atiq, is absconding after Umesh Pal’s murder case and a reward of Rs 5 lakh has also been announced against him.

Action against Ghulam came weeks after authorities on March 2 demolished the house of Safdar Ali, another aide of Atiq Ahmed in Prayagraj. Ali was recognised as an alleged arms trader, linked to Atiq Ahmed. Prior to that, the house of Zafar Ahmed, another aide of Atiq Ahmed, was demolished in the city.

Atiq Ahmed, who is lodged in a Gujarat prison, has been booked in connection with the killing of Umesh Pal and his two security personnel on February 24.

Following the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath vowed in the assembly that his government would destroy the mafia in the state.

Arbaaz, an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, was killed in an encounter with police on February 27.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by Umesh Pal’s wife Jaya Pal, a case was registered against Atiq Ahmed, his brother Ashraf, wife Shaista Parveen, two sons, aides Guddu Muslim and Gulam and nine others.

