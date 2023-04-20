Umesh Pal Murder: Manhunt On in Prayagraj & Kaushambi for Atiq's Wife Shaista Parveen, Drones Being Used

Uttar Pradesh Police has intensified the efforts to nab slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s wife Shaista Parveen in the past 48 hours. Police is raiding Shaista’s all possible hideouts, including her relatives’ houses in different localities of Prayagraj and neighbouring Kaushambi districts.

On Wednesday, police conducted raids at many places in Kaushambi, and even used drones to locate the absconding heiress of Atiq’s empire.

“Raids were conducted in search of Shaista Parveen, wife of gangster Atiq Ahmed in the last two days. A search operation was conducted after receiving information about some criminals hiding in the foothills of Ganga. The operation lasted for about 2 hours. A drone camera was also used in the operation. However, the operation did not prove successful today," Samar Bahadur, ASP, Kaushambi said.

Several close relatives of Atiq and Shaista are also being questioned about her whereabouts.

There were speculations that Shaista, who is now the empress of Atiq’s empire, would surrender in front of the police after her husband’s funeral. However, she is still absconding.

Locating Shaista is becoming difficult for police, as she’s in mourning after the death of her husband and no one will be allowed to meet her during this time.

Atiq Ahmad Gang Member Arrested

Meanwhile, An alleged member of the Atiq Ahmad gang, carrying a reward of Rs 50,000, has been arrested, police said. Asad Kalia, a resident of New Chakia, was arrested by the Kareli police on Wednesday, according to an official statement.

Kalia was considered the right hand of Atiq’s wife Shaista Praveen, who is wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case and is absconding. A number of criminal cases, including attempt to murder and under the Arms Act are pending against Kalia at the Kareli police station, it said.

