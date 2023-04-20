Trends :Eid 2023 LiveHeatwaveAtiq AhmedCovid NewsRahul Gandhi
Home » India » Umesh Pal Murder: Manhunt On in Prayagraj & Kaushambi for Atiq's Wife Shaista Parveen, Drones Being Used

Umesh Pal Murder: Manhunt On in Prayagraj & Kaushambi for Atiq's Wife Shaista Parveen, Drones Being Used

Several close relatives of Atiq and Shaista are also being questioned about her whereabouts

Advertisement

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: April 20, 2023, 10:44 IST

Prayagraj, India

Shaista Parveen and Atiq Ahmed (Image/ Twitter & PTI)
Shaista Parveen and Atiq Ahmed (Image/ Twitter & PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Police has intensified the efforts to nab slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s wife Shaista Parveen in the past 48 hours. Police is raiding Shaista’s all possible hideouts, including her relatives’ houses in different localities of Prayagraj and neighbouring Kaushambi districts.

On Wednesday, police conducted raids at many places in Kaushambi, and even used drones to locate the absconding heiress of Atiq’s empire.

“Raids were conducted in search of Shaista Parveen, wife of gangster Atiq Ahmed in the last two days. A search operation was conducted after receiving information about some criminals hiding in the foothills of Ganga. The operation lasted for about 2 hours. A drone camera was also used in the operation. However, the operation did not prove successful today," Samar Bahadur, ASP, Kaushambi said.

Several close relatives of Atiq and Shaista are also being questioned about her whereabouts.

Advertisement

There were speculations that Shaista, who is now the empress of Atiq’s empire, would surrender in front of the police after her husband’s funeral. However, she is still absconding.

ALSO READ: Born to UP Cop, Shaista is Now Most-Wanted: FAQ on Atiq Ahmed’s Wife & Her Future Sans Husband, Son

RELATED NEWS

Locating Shaista is becoming difficult for police, as she’s in mourning after the death of her husband and no one will be allowed to meet her during this time.

Atiq Ahmad Gang Member Arrested

Meanwhile, An alleged member of the Atiq Ahmad gang, carrying a reward of Rs 50,000, has been arrested, police said. Asad Kalia, a resident of New Chakia, was arrested by the Kareli police on Wednesday, according to an official statement.

Kalia was considered the right hand of Atiq’s wife Shaista Praveen, who is wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case and is absconding. A number of criminal cases, including attempt to murder and under the Arms Act are pending against Kalia at the Kareli police station, it said.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

first published: April 20, 2023, 10:03 IST
last updated: April 20, 2023, 10:44 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Eid 2023 Outfit Ideas Inspired By Bollywood Divas: Sonam Kapoor In Anarkali, Sara Ali Khan In Sharara, Aditi Rao Hydari In Kurta

+8PHOTOS

Priyanka Chopra Oozes Oomph In Green Dress With Plunging Neckline, Check Out The Diva's Hottest Red Carpet Looks