With mounting corruption allegations against the BJP-led Karnataka government, the party faces severe heat ahead in the election season with opposition parties keeping up the attack.

Even as the noise echoes through the state capital, fresh corruption allegations have emerged in another party of Karnataka, this time from Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s home district – Haveri.

Dramatic scenes from Haveri showed a distraught farmer driving his cattle to the local municipality office to pay a bribe after he could not afford to pay cash.

The farmer was forced to take his cattle along as a bribe after he allegedly failed to arrange for Rs 25,000 as kickbacks to local officials.

Advertisement

The farmer - identified as Yallappa Ranoji from Savanuru taluk - claimed that he had paid Rs 25,000 to Municipality officers in order to change the property documents. He alleged that even after the initial payment made by him, an officer posted recently demanded an additional Rs 25,000 as a bribe.

“I don’t have that much money to pay the officer. To fulfil the additional demand of Rs 25,000, I request you to take this ox and get my documentation process done," Yallappa Ranoji reportedly told officials at the municipality office while holding on to his ox.

News18 Impact

Advertisement

News18 had earlier reported the alleged bribery allegations as well. Following the coverage, Rekha Desai - the chief engineer of the municipality - took cognisance of the matter and wrote a letter to the District Commissioner and said justice would be delivered soon.

In the letter she wrote to the DC, the chief engineer claimed that the names of five officials were mentioned.

Advertisement

“I have taken note of the incident and promised appropriate action against the five people involved. I have written a letter to the DC and it will soon be delivered to him. Action will be taken against key officials and three bill collectors for their involvement in the bribery case," Rekha Desai said.

The Congress party was quick to react to the corruption allegations. The Congress Committee General Secretary and Karnataka In-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala attacked CM Bommai over the allegations in his home state and tweeted to say that this was a new low for the BJP.

Ongoing ‘Bribegate’ in Karnataka

Advertisement

The bribery allegations in Haveri come at a time when the BJP in Karnataka is already facing massive backlash over huge bribery charges.

Earlier this month, Channagir BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa and his son Prashanth Kumar were caught in a bribery case. They face a probe by the Karnataka Lokayukta.

Advertisement

Lokayukta officials caught Virupakshappa’s son, Prashanth Madal, red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 40 lakh and, later, raids on the homes of the legislator and his son revealed over Rs 8 crore in unaccounted cash. Prashanth worked as the chief financial officer of the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board.

Party leaders have already accepted that it has dented the BJP’s image to a certain extent, especially at a time when the opposition has alleged large-scale corruption in its governance of the state.

Read all the Latest India News here