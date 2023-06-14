Under-construction Flyover Collapses at Dwarka Expressway: Mechanical Failure, Indicates MoRTH

An under-construction flyover in the national capital fell on Wednesday, killing a 35-year-old man. The flyover was a part of the Shiv Murti interchange on Dwarka Expressway. Responding to the incident, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) said that prima facie it appears to be a case of “mechanical failure" as structural elements of superstructure and substructure are in sound condition.

In a statement, the ministry said that the incident took place around 9.30 am on Wednesday. Officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and authority engineer and bridge experts were immediately rushed to the site.

Advertisement

“Under erection span P8-P9 of flyover toppled around 9.30 am on June 14…As per initial reports, the span was being erected and it was reportedly resting on temporary stools and hydraulic jacks…As per site reports, prima facie it appears to be a case of mechanical failure as structural elements of superstructure and substructure are in sound condition," the statement reads.

The ministry also said that the span was pre-stressed on June 2. The work on this flyover started in March with traffic diversion of NH-48. So far, 13 spans have been erected.

“To ascertain reasons for the incident, a three Member team of bridge experts has been constituted. Two members of the team are already inspecting the site and the third member will reach the site on Thursday. The committee would examine all issues in detail and submit a report in four weeks," it added.

According to the Delhi Fire Services, a call was received around 10 am that the under-construction flyover segment fell down near Satveer Petrol Pump on Dwarka Link Road under the Kapashera police station. Three fire tenders were rushed to the site.

Advertisement

The man who was killed in the incident was identified as Shakeel who belongs to Bharatpur in Rajasthan. The crane operator was driving the heavy machine which was crushed under the debris.