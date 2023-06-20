Under President Droupadi Murmu, Rashtrapati Bhavan to Get ‘Tribal Gallery’ | Exclusive

India got its first tribal president in Droupadi Murmu last year.

Now, under Murmu, the Rashtrapati Bhavan will develop a ‘tribal gallery’ spread over 2200 sq feet to showcase tribal art and culture.

News18 has accessed a document related to the plan which envisages the ‘tribal gallery’ on the basement of the Marble Museum.

“The tribal gallery can give the message of environment friendly and sustainable lifestyle practices of tribal communities. Rashtrapati Bhavan, which is the home of the President of the world’s largest democracy, is the apt place to showcase the contemporary narrative of the diverse tribal communities of India," the document mentions.

Murmu took over as the 15th President of the country last July and is the first President of the country from the tribal community. She hails from a small village, Uparbeda in Odisha, and worked as a teacher before joining politics.

Advertisement

THE DESIGN

The proposed gallery will showcase rich diversity of tribal heritage, culture and lifestyle along with the role of Murmu in uplifting it. It will also focus on the various achievements attained over the year (in Murmu’s tenure so far) in the field of tribal life and culture and reflect the cultural identity, aspiration and struggle for proper representation by the tribal people of the country.

“Ideally, the gallery should also showcase the contribution of tribal people to freedom movement and post-independence development activities undertaken for tribal people," the document says.