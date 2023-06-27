Trends :Mumbai RainsUniform Civil CodeDelhi RapeEid 2023Weather Change Illness
Home » India » Undertrial Inmate Goes Live from Ferozepur Jail for Friend's Birthday Bash | WATCH VIDEO

Undertrial Inmate Goes Live from Ferozepur Jail for Friend's Birthday Bash | WATCH VIDEO

The video of the live session shows inmate Aman Kumar via his social media account 'aman_a_K_56' engaging in conversation with his friend and celebrating through dancing and singing

Advertisement

Curated By: Pritha Mallick

News18.com

Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 17:04 IST

Punjab, India

Aman Kumar of Ferozepur was lodged in the central jail in a murder case was seen interacting with friends on Instagram Live. (Image: Twitter)
Aman Kumar of Ferozepur was lodged in the central jail in a murder case was seen interacting with friends on Instagram Live. (Image: Twitter)

An undertrial inmate of Ferozepur Jail in Punjab was seen celebrating his friend’s birthday on Instagram Live in a video widely shared on social media, raising concerns about lapses in security provisions in prisons.

The video of the live session shows inmate Aman Kumar via his social media account ‘aman_a_K_56’ using a smartphone inside the jail. He can be seen engaging in conversation with his friend and celebrating through dancing and singing.

Advertisement

Local police tracked the mobile phone in the possession of the accused using specialised equipment after a complaint was lodged by the Jail Superintendent, according to a Hindustan Times report.

Kumar was lodged in the central jail in a murder case.

Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Ferozepur, Randhir Kumar, confirmed that a video showing Aman going live from jail had gone viral on social media. Following the complaint, a case was registered against Aman and an unidentified person under Section 42 of the Prisons Act, and investigations are currently underway, he said.

A post with the video of the incident shared on Twitter accuses the Aam Aadmi Party-led government in Punjab for the state of “shambles" of law and order situation in the the border region. “Jails in Punjab are becoming a haven for dreaded criminals with zero restrictions. Law and order in shambles under Aam Aadmi Party in the border state," the tweet read.

top videos
  • Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra's Social Media PDA Post Marriage Has The Internet In A Meltdown
  • Lust Stories 2 Set For Premiere | Will Sequel To 2018 Film Give Another Kiara-esque Success Story?
  • Ravi Kishan's Daughter Ishita Shukla To Join Defence Forces | Star Kids Who Defied Nepotism Debate
  • Kiara Advani's Electrifying Red Bodycon Dress Stuns Husband Sidharth Malhotra & The Internet Alike
  • Disha Patani's Deadlift Video Is The Fitness Motivation We Need | Why Weight Training Is Important

    • Mobile phone is listed under prohibited articles in prisons.

    In 2022, Deputy Superintendent of Ferozepur Central Jail, Gurcharan Singh Dhariwal, was arrested for allegedly taking money and providing mobile phones and drugs to jail inmates. He has been booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Prisons Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act.

    Follow us on

    first published: June 27, 2023, 17:00 IST
    last updated: June 27, 2023, 17:04 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App