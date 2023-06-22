Trends :PM Modi in USBollywood Music in USBMC Covid ScamAssam FloodsUP Heatwave
Home » India » Unhappy with Family Court Proceedings in Marital Row with Wife, Man Damages Judge's Car

Unhappy with Family Court Proceedings in Marital Row with Wife, Man Damages Judge's Car

An officer of Thiruvalla police station said the accused was taken into custody and an FIR was lodged against him for disrupting court work, intimidation and damaging public property

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: June 22, 2023, 09:53 IST

Pathanamthitta, India

The litigant smashed all the windows of the car, with the windscreen barely left attached to the vehicle (Representative Image)
A family court judge’s vehicle was badly damaged near Thiruvalla here by a litigant who was unhappy with the way the marital dispute between him and his wife was being adjudicated, police said.

The 55-year old man got angry during the proceedings and after coming out from the court, took out his rage on the judge’s car that was parked inside the Thiruvalla court complex here on Wednesday.

The litigant smashed all the windows of the car, with the windscreen barely left attached to the vehicle.

There were dents all over the body of the car too, according to visuals of it shown on TV channels.

An officer of Thiruvalla police station said the accused was taken into custody and an FIR was lodged against him for disrupting court work, intimidation and damaging public property.

“The accused, who was arguing his side on his own in the row with his wife, was claiming that he was not getting natural justice from the court. It is his wife who has filed a divorce plea in the court.

“He was alleging that his wife’s lawyer and the judge were working together against him and that his side was not being heard properly," the officer said.

    • The officer said that initially the case between the couple was being adjudicated in a court in Pathanamthitta back in 2017, but the man later moved the Kerala High Court to get it transferred claiming he has no faith in that court.

    “Thereafter, the cases between the couple were transferred to the family court here this year," the officer said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 22, 2023, 09:53 IST
    last updated: June 22, 2023, 09:53 IST
