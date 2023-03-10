Unidentified Caller Threatens to Blow Up BKU Leader Rakesh Tikait, Says Police

An unidentified person has threatened to blow up Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait and his family if he does not disassociate himself from farmer protests, police said on Friday.

They said Gaurav Tikait, son of Rakesh Tikait’s brother and BKU president Naresh Tikait, has filed a complaint that he has received a phone call from an unidentified person who has threatened to target Rakesh Tikait and his family members with a bomb if he does not stay away from farmer agitations.

Akshay Sharma, the SHO of Bhaura Kalan police station, said a case has been filed in this connection.

“We are trying to identify the caller and a probe is underway," Sharma said.

Rakesh Tikait was one of the farmer leaders who headed the agitation against the now-repealed farm laws. He continues to take part in protests by farmer groups across the country.

Earlier this month, at a Jat Mahakumbh in Jaipur, Rakesh Tikait called on farmers to be ready for an agitation against the ban on diesel tractors older than 10 years.

“Whether it is the government of the state or the central government, we are not against any party. But if there is any wrong policy of the governments, then there will be agitation," he said.

