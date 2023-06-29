Unidentified 'Rioters' Fire in Manipur's Kangpokpi

Unidentified “rioters" opened an “unprovoked" firing at village Haraothel in Kangpokpi district of Manipur on Thursday morning, leading to tension in the area even as the army quoted “unconfirmed reports" to indicate some casualties.

Giving details, the official Twitter handle of the army, operating in the region, said armed rioters opened unprovoked firing at 5.30 am.

“Own troops deployed in the area immediately mobilised to prevent escalation of situation. While enroute to the site, own columns drew effective fire from armed rioters," the official “Spear Corps" handle of the army said. It said the troops “responded in a calibrated manner to prevent any collateral damage. Swift action by troops resulted in cessation of firing. “Additional columns moved to the area. Unconfirmed reports indicate some casualties. Build up of large crowds in the area also reported. Situation being closely monitored and further details will follow," it said.