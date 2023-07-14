Uniform Civil Code: Law Commission Extends Deadline to Submit Views Till July 28

The Law Commission of India on Friday announced to extend the deadline for the public to send their views and suggestions on the subject of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) by two weeks. The one-month deadline to respond to the politically-sensitive issue of the UCC ended today but is now extended till July 28.

“In view of the overwhelming response from the public on the subject of the Uniform Civil Code and numerous requests received from various quarters regarding the extension of time for submitting their comments, the Law Commission has decided to grant an extension of two weeks for the submission of views and suggestions by the concerned stakeholders. Any interested individual, institution, or organisation may furnish comments on the UCC till July 28 on the commission’s website," the Law Commission said in a public notice.

On Wednesday, the Law Commission said it so far received over 50 lakh views online on the subject. Besides online responses received on its website, the Commission has also received “hard copies" and the final number would be much higher.

Some organizations have approached the law panel seeking a personal hearing on UCC.

While it scrutinizes the responses, it would take a call on inviting the organizations for a personal hearing, the sources had told news agency PTI on Wednesday.

On June 14, the Law Commission initiated a fresh consultation process on the UCC by seeking views from stakeholders, including public and recognised religious organisations, on the politically sensitive issue. Earlier, the 21st Law Commission, the term of which ended in August 2018, examined the issue and solicited the views of all stakeholders on two occasions.

UCC means having a common law for all citizens of the country that is not based on religion. Personal laws and laws related to inheritance, adoption and succession are likely to be covered by a common code.

Implementation of the common code has been part of the BJP’s election manifestos.