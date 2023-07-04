Uniform Civil Code Row: Modi Govt Biggest Advocate of Tribal Rights, Says MoS SP Singh Baghel

Amid the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) row, Minister for State for Health and Family Welfare SP Singh Baghel said the PM Narendra Modi-led Central government has been the biggest advocate of tribal rights.

“The law commission is currently seeking suggestions and consultations from the public. There is no clarity of what shape the bill will take or what the legislation will look like. The opposition is creating an opposition for nothing," he said.

ALSO READ | Homework | UCC Final Part of 5-Point Code for BJP to Gain Upper Hand in 2024 Battle

Advertisement

On the issue being anti-north-east, the minister clarified, “The PM has often pushed for the welfare of the north-eastern states. If the seven states are unhappy, how can the brother (Modi) be happy? Our government has had most number of tribals as MLAs, MLCs, MPs from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and ministers, too. This is the government that has given India its first tribal president in Droupadi Murmu."

Last evening, during the meeting of Standing Committee for Law and Justice, MPs, including panel chairman Sushil Modi, had raised the question about the impact of such a legislation on tribals and north-eastern states with their own unique identity. “That should not be impacted as per Schedule 6. In any case, for north-eastern states like Mizoram and Nagaland, no decision of the Centre can be implemented without being ratified by the state assembly," sources told News18.

Advertisement

If it does not apply to all, the whole purpose of making a uniform code gets defeated, argued some opposition MPs.

ALSO READ | ‘Why UCC Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls?’ At Panel Meet, Oppn Raises Questions | From Intent to Impact