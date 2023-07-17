Uniformity is Good but Uniform Civil Code Needs Large-Scale Consultations: Ex-SC Judge Murari

At a time when Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is the debate on every nook and corner of the country, Justice Krishna Murari, who retired recently from the Supreme Court, stressed that “uniformity in anyway is beneficial".

“Uniformity is always beneficial but before the Uniform Civil Code is implemented, there should be large-scale considerations with the public at large," said Justice Murari in an exclusive conversation with News18.

The retired judge also said enforcing UCC may not be good for the country, society or people, but, once there is a general discussion with the public and a majority view comes in only then the law should be implemented.

“Whatever is the proposed code, that should also be brought into the public domain so that everybody has an opportunity to look into it and raise their objections and contentions," he added.

The Law Commission of India on Friday announced to extend the deadline for the public to send their views and suggestions on UCC within two weeks.

The National Commission for Women conducted a final consultation on the Rights of Muslim Women, focusing on reviewing Muslim Personal Law, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on July 15.