Union Minister Amit Shah to Address Rallies in Punjab, Haryana on Sunday

Tight security arrangements have been made for both rallies. All necessary security arrangements for the rally in Gurdaspur have been made, a Punjab Police official said

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: June 17, 2023, 17:45 IST

Chandigarh, India

In nine years, Prime Minister Modi filled India's sails with the power of an infrastructure boom to pace up growth, Shah said. (File Photo/PTI)
Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah will address two rallies in Punjab’s Gurdaspur and Haryana’s Sirsa on Sunday as part of his party’s public outreach to mark the completion of nine years of the Narendra Modi government. A BJP leader said Shah will highlight various achievements of the party-led government at the Centre.

Tight security arrangements have been made for both rallies. All necessary security arrangements for the rally in Gurdaspur have been made, a Punjab Police official said.

For Shah’s visit to Sirsa in Haryana, more than 30 senior police officers, including 15 IPS officers, will be overseeing the security, official sources said. “Adequate arrangements related to security have been made," Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters), Sirsa, Ajaib Singh said on Saturday.

Haryana Director General of Police P K Agrawal, along with senior officers, has reviewed the security arrangements in Sirsa.

    • About 130 people, including several farmer leaders, have been kept under watch by the Haryana Police ahead of Sunday’s rally and have been issued notices by their respective police stations asking them to give undertakings that they would not indulge in any disruption of law and order, the sources said.

    The BJP has launched a massive mass connect exercise as part of its month-long programme, which started on May 30, to mark the nine years of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 17, 2023, 17:45 IST
    last updated: June 17, 2023, 17:45 IST
