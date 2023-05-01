Trends :Wrestlers' ProtestSame-sex MarriageDelhi Hit-and-RunRain AlertThe Kerala Story
Home » India » Union Minister G Kishan Reddy Admitted to AIIMS with Chest Congestion Complaints, Say Sources

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy Admitted to AIIMS with Chest Congestion Complaints, Say Sources

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy was brought to the hospital around 10.50 pm following complaints of chest congestion, sources said

Advertisement

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: May 01, 2023, 08:31 IST

New Delhi, India

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy has been admitted to the Cardiac Care Unit of the Cardio Neuro Centre. (File Photo: Twitter handle)
Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy has been admitted to the Cardiac Care Unit of the Cardio Neuro Centre. (File Photo: Twitter handle)

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy was admitted to the AIIMS here on Sunday.

He was brought to the hospital around 10.50 pm following complaints of chest congestion, sources said. The Union minister has been admitted to the Cardiac Care Unit of the Cardio Neuro Centre, they said.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: May 01, 2023, 08:31 IST
last updated: May 01, 2023, 08:31 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Sophie Choudry Makes Jaws Drop With Bikini Photos, Check Out Her Sexy Pictures From Maldives Vacay

+8PHOTOS

Uorfi Javed Raises Temperature By Wearing Bold And See-through Outfits, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures