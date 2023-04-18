Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Tests Covid Positive

Union minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia has tested positive for Covid-19 virus.
The minister for steel and civil aviation took to Twitter to share the information. In a tweet on Monday, he said his Covid report has come positive.
"I request those who came in contact with me in last few days to take precaution and get their Covid test done," he said.
first published: April 18, 2023, 14:05 IST
last updated: April 18, 2023, 14:05 IST