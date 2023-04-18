Trends :Solar Eclipse 2023 LiveKarnataka Election 2023 LIVERahul GandhiCovid NewsAtiq Ahmed
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Tests Covid Positive

The minister for steel and civil aviation took to Twitter to share the information. In a tweet on Monday, he said his Covid report has come positive

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: April 18, 2023, 14:05 IST

New Delhi, India

File photo of BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (PTI)
File photo of BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (PTI)

Union minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia has tested positive for Covid-19 virus.

The minister for steel and civil aviation took to Twitter to share the information. In a tweet on Monday, he said his Covid report has come positive.

"I request those who came in contact with me in last few days to take precaution and get their Covid test done," he said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: April 18, 2023, 14:05 IST
last updated: April 18, 2023, 14:05 IST
