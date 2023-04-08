Home » India » Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Escapes Unhurt in Minor Accident in J&K's Ramban | WATCH

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Escapes Unhurt in Minor Accident in J&K's Ramban | WATCH

Rijiju was on his way to Srinagar after attending two functions in Jammu and Udhampur

Curated By: Arpita Raj

News18.com

Last Updated: April 08, 2023, 21:06 IST

Jammu and Kashmir, India

File photo of Union Minister Kiren Rijiju. (Image: PTI)
File photo of Union Minister Kiren Rijiju. (Image: PTI)

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju escaped unhurt after a car he was travelling in grazed a heavy loaded truck on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district on Saturday evening. According to officials, the truck had suffered a breakdown and was rolling back due to traffic jam when the BJP leader’s vehicle grazed it before coming to a halt.

No injuries were reported in the accident which happened near Sita Ram Passi in the Maroog area around 6 pm. Rijiju was on his way to Srinagar after attending two functions in Jammu and Udhampur.

News agency ANI quoted Ramban Police as saying, “Today while going from Jammu to Srinagar by road, Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju’s car met with a minor accident. No one was injured in the accident. Kiren Rijiju was driven safely to his destination."

Officials said security personnel in accompanying cars rushed and escorted Rijiju out of his car.

He later left for Srinagar and crossed the Banihal tunnel, the gateway to the Kashmir Valley, around 7 pm.

(with inputs from PTI)

first published: April 08, 2023, 21:06 IST
last updated: April 08, 2023, 21:06 IST
