The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal will be in Tamil Nadu’s capital on Monday to flog off the first international cruise vessel to Sri Lanka.

The minister will also take part in a programme at 11.00 am at ITC Grand Chola Hotel, highlighting work done in the last nine years by the government at Chennai Port.

In the evening at 5.00 pm, Sonowal would attend a program at the Chennai Cruise Terminal, where the Cordillia Cruise, the first international cruise vessel, would sail off from the city port to Sri Lanka.

The Centre has planned to make Chennai the hub for cruise tourism on the East Coast, Sonowal said last Sunday. For the first time in the history of Chennai Port, a continuous cruise service was operated from June to September 2022, he had told media in Chennai.

Sonowal was in the coastal city to review the performance of the Chennai Port Trust and its subsidiary Kamarajar Port Ltd along with senior officials including the chairperson of the Ports, Sunil Paliwal.

Sonowal said 87,000 passengers from 37 cruise tourism operators visited Chennai Port in the past few years.

(With PTI inputs)