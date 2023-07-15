Union Minister's Escort Vehicle Overturns in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

An escort vehicle of Union Minister Som Parkash skidded off the road and overturned near Fatehpur village about 25 km from here on Saturday.

The incident took place when Parkash’s convoy was heading towards Kothi village to inspect the flood-affected areas in Chabbewal, police said.

Punjab Home Guard Jawan Harmesh Kumar, who was in the escort vehicle, got minor injuries on his left arm in the incident. No one else was reported hurt.