Trends :PM Modi in USKarnataka BandhDelhi NewsFuel Prices TodayAdipurush Row
Home » India » Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Thanks ‘Heroes’ of Balasore Amid Buzz Around Probe

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Thanks ‘Heroes’ of Balasore Amid Buzz Around Probe

A ‘thanksgiving’ programme has been organized by Zonal Railways to honor those who showed exemplary efforts during the Balasore train accident. These include local people, along with doctors, police, RPF personnel, and railway staff

Advertisement

Reported By: Akash Sharma

Edited By: Manjiri Joshi

News18.com

Last Updated: June 20, 2023, 16:33 IST

New Delhi, India

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visits the site where Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Express and a goods train derailed, in Balasore district on June 3, 2023. (PTI)
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visits the site where Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Express and a goods train derailed, in Balasore district on June 3, 2023. (PTI)

Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday met the ‘heroes’ who provided medical help to the victims of the Balasore train accident.

On June 2, the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train collided near Balasore, claiming over 270 lives and leaving over a 1,000 injured.

The minister will also participate in Yoga Day activities in permit ground, along with local leaders and railway staff, said a source.

THE THANKSGIVING

Advertisement

The exemplary efforts proved to be a big help to authorities trying to get people out and recover the bodies inside the coaches. The ‘heroes’ include local people, along with doctors, police, RPF personnel, and railway staff.

“Hon’ble minister will be in Balasore on International Yoga Day. On the specific day, he will take part in a Yoga program organized in the zone," said Yogesh Baweja, DG (PR), Indian Railway.

“While what happened is unfortunate, people of the country still rely on Indian Railways for their day-to-day travel. We are operating thousands of train successfully, and motivation from superiors play a crucial role in it. The minister’s presence will motivate the staff of zone and division," said an official from the Railway board on condition of anonymity.

‘STAFF COOPERATING’

Advertisement

Aditya Kumar Chaudhary, CPRO of South Eastern Railway, confirmed that till now, staff had been called in for both inquiries, and each of them is cooperating with the facts, figures, documents and other crucial aspects of their job.

This came after the stories about one staff from the signaling department allegedly missing after appearing before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) once.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE
  • Virat Kohli's Fitness Secret Revealed: Here's Why You Should Add Strength Training To Your Workout
  • Alia Bhatt Gives New Life To The Chiffon Saree Era Of Bollywood With Her RARKPK Style | Trend Alert
  • Kiara, Kartik Resume SatyaPrem Ki Katha Promotions Post Wedding Pic Hiccup; YAY For Good Marketing?
  • Prabhas Staring At Consecutive Flops Amid 'Adipurush' Backlash | Can The Film Survive The Storm?

    • The CBI took over the investigation into the train accident on June 6. The CBI had already filed a First Information Report (FIR). The agency became involved when allegations of tampering with the electronic interlocking system were raised after the accident. Several theories zeroed in on issues with interlocking systems.

    The Commission of Rail Safety is also leading a separate investigation to know what went wrong. The inquiry aims to see if it was a technical flaw, a human error, or a case of signal sabotage.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Akash SharmaAkash Sharma, Defence Correspondent, CNN-News 18, covers the Ministry of Defence...Read More

    first published: June 20, 2023, 16:28 IST
    last updated: June 20, 2023, 16:33 IST
    Read More