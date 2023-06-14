Unique Pine Tree Craft Sustains Generations in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris District

The picturesque Nilgiris district in Tamil Nadu, renowned for its sprawling forests, not only boasts rare tree species and lush vines but also holds a significant population of deodar pine trees. For over five generations, several families in the region have relied on these trees for their livelihood.

Residents explain that they collect fallen pine tree seed fragments, meticulously shape and paint them with an array of colours, creating stunning artificial trees that are then sold in the city.

The realistic appearance of these crafted trees has attracted tourists, while families continue to thrive in this traditional occupation.

“It provides enough money for a family," affirms a resident. Beauty product distributors even highlight that these pine trees, designed for aesthetic purposes, can be utilized as decorative pieces for up to five years.

Muthu, a local from The Nilgiris, shares his family’s longstanding involvement in collecting pine nuts from the forest.

“Some tourists hesitate to purchase these beautiful creations, fearing potential damage during transportation," he reveals.

Muthu also praises the forest department for their effective support, mentioning the presence of 13 different varieties of pinecones. “While gathering them, we often encounter diverse wildlife, including tigers and leopards," he adds.

This thriving industry sustains numerous families, as pinecones are meticulously collected, repaired, and polished to ensure their durability for nearly three decades.