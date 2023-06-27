Unique Rituals at Chitrakoot's Hanuman Temple: The Intriguing Tradition of Cannabis Offerings

Across India, Lord Hanuman is revered in many forms and is given different names based on the position of his idol. For instance, if his statue faces south, he is known as ‘Dakshinmukhi Hanuman’, if he is depicted as reclining, he is referred to as ‘Lete hue Hanuman Ji’.

Each temple offers its unique methods of worship and bhog (offerings), commonly featuring laddoos, boondi, and Tulsi Dal (Basil leaves). However, at a unique temple in Chitrakoot, the offerings take an unusual turn, as devotees offer cannabis to Lord Hanuman.

In Chitrakoot, where Lord Rama is believed to have spent part of his exile, a special temple is dedicated to Hanuman Ji, the ardent devotee of Lord Rama and son of the wind deity.

The idol of Hanuman here is believed to originate from the Treta Yuga, having emerged from the Mandakini river due to sage Atri Muni’s penance. This idol, said to be 400 years old, is revered by devotees who believe their troubles vanish upon sighting it.

Devotees here receive cannabis as prasad (blessed food). The offering of cannabis is conducted in the afternoon, a time devoted to Lord Shiva, hence leading to the idol’s popular moniker, Budhe Hanuman.

It is believed that both Lord Shiva and Hanuman are pleased by this cannabis offering. The temple’s popularity draws lakhs of devotees who come to recite the Hanuman Chalisa, participate in aarti, and offer salutations.