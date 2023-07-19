Trends :Manipur Viral VideoRajasthan EarthquakeAhmedabad Road Accident Seema HaiderRain Today
Unknown Gunmen Fire at Two Forest Dept Employees in J-K's Pulwama

Officials said that when the two forest dept employees went near to inspect, the unknown persons fired at the employees, injuring them

Published By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

PTI

Last Updated: July 19, 2023, 12:00 IST

Srinagar, India

Security personnel conducting raids and inspection across J&K. (Representative File: News18)
Security personnel conducting raids and inspection across J&K. (Representative File: News18)

Two forest department employees were fired at by unknown gunmen in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, official sources said on Wednesday.

The two employees — Jahangir Ahmad Chechi, and Imran Yousuf — noticed suspicious activity at Sonabanjar forest area near Bagandar Bridge while patrolling during the night, they said.

    • As they went near to inspect, the unknown persons fired at the employees, injuring them, official sources said.

    Both the injured were taken to a local hospital. Yusuf was later shifted to S M H S Hospital in Pulwama in critical condition, they said, adding further details were awaited.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 19, 2023, 12:00 IST
    last updated: July 19, 2023, 12:00 IST
