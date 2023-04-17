'Unnatural Sex' Demand Behind Killing of 4 Jawans at Bathinda Military Station: Punjab Police Sources | Exclusive

The Army guard, who has been arrested for killing four soldiers at a military station in Punjab, took the extreme step over their demand for unnatural sex, top sources in the Punjab Police told CNN-News18.

The sources said accused Mohan Desai, who killed the four jawans on April 12 with an INSAS rifle at Bathinda military station, was upset with them over their continuous demand for sex.

Following sustained interrogation Desai – who worked at the artillery unity where the incident occurred – confessed to killing his colleagues after stealing an INSAS rifle.

Initial investigations indicated that the murder happened due to personal reasons or animosity.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Motive Behind Killing of Jawans ‘Personal’: Bathinda Cops Arrest Army Guard in Military Station Firing

As per Desai’s confession, on the early morning of April 9, he stole the weapon along with a filled magazine. He then hid the weapon. On April 12, at around 4.30 am, while Desai was on sentry duty, he moved to the first floor and killed all four soldiers while they were asleep.

During a press conference on Monday, Bathinda Senior Superintendent of Police Gulneet Singh said gunner Mohan Desai had stolen an INSAS rifle, a magazine and eight bullets of Light Machine Gun for the crime. After firing the shots, Desai threw the rifle and seven bullets into a sewer pit inside the cantonment.

The weapon and the additional ammunition have been recovered from the pit.

Desai, who hails from Andhra Pradesh, had earlier claimed to be a witness to the firing. To mislead the police, Desai said that he saw two masked persons in kurta pyjama carrying an axe in one hand and a rifle in the other, firing at the soldiers.

Desai is currently in police custody and further details are being ascertained.

Advertisement

Top police sources also reiterated that there is no terror angle as was speculated earlier in some media reports.

Indian Army stated that it practises zero tolerance to such acts of indiscipline and is committed to ensure that the guilty is punished as per law. All possible assistance is being provided to Punjab Police and other agencies for the early conclusion of investigations.

Read all the Latest India News here