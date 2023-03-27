UP: 10-Yr-Old Boy Killed In 'Human Sacrifice' Ritual; 3 Held

Uttar Pradesh police have arrested three people for allegedly killing a 10-year-old boy in the Bahraich district as a “human sacrifice" on the advice of a ‘Tantrik’ (occultist). According to the police, Parsa village resident Krishna Verma’s son Vivek had gone missing on Thursday night.

The body of the child, with his throat slit, was found in the field on the same night, Superintendent of Police Prashant Verma said on Sunday.

During the probe, police found that the deceased child’s cousin Anoop had a two-and-half-year-old son who was mentally challenged and also used to remain sick.

When the treatment did not yield positive results, Anoop approached an occultist near his village, police said.

The occultist instigated Anoop to perform human sacrifice following which he along with Vivek’s uncle Chintaram killed the child using a spade, police said.

The three accused — Anoop, Chintaram and the occultist — were arrested on Saturday, police said.

Police said a case of murder has been registered against the accused.

