UP: 13-Year-Old Dies After Gangrape in Basti, Family Accuses BJP Leader; Minor Among 3 Arrested

A 13-year-old girl died after being allegedly gang-raped by three persons, including a minor in Uttar Pradesh’s Basti district on Monday, June 5. The victim’s family has alleged that one of the accused is a BJP leader. Basti BJP district chief, however, said the person in question was removed from the party’s Kisan Morcha in 2021 for “anti-party" activities.

The accused, a 14-year-old, and the other two aged 23 and 24, were apprehended by the police. A senior police officer said that the cause of death in the post-mortem examination was “shock antemortem injury."

According to the girl’s father, the girl left the house to buy vegetables and was abducted by the accused on her way back home. The accused raped her and left her body at a deserted spot after she succumbed to her injuries.

“When my daughter was returning home from the market, the accused picked her up, took her to an abandoned school building and raped her. After she died, they left her body at a deserted spot and fled," the father said.

The girl’s mother stated that it was one of the accused who called and informed them that their daughter was lying dead nearby the school building.

According to an Indian Express report, the girl’s father went on to say that the police are not taking action against one of the accused because he is a BJP leader.

“The police are not acting against one of the accused because he is a BJP leader and local policemen are often seen with him. He is being given patronage by the police. He is the Mandal vice-president for the BJP’s Kisan Morcha unit for our area," the victim’s father was quoted by Indian Express as saying.

A day after the incident, an FIR was registered under IPC Section 302 (murder), and Sections for gang rape and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) were added to the FIR during the investigation.

Basti Superintendent of Police Gopal Krishna Choudhary said that the first accused was arrested within four hours. Choudhary further stated that all three accused were arrested within 36 hours, adding that Strict action will be taken against them.