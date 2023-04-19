Trends :Eid 2023 LiveHeatwaveRahul GandhiCovid NewsAtiq Ahmed
Home » India » UP: 2 Injured in Clash Over Land Dispute, 1 Arrested

UP: 2 Injured in Clash Over Land Dispute, 1 Arrested

Pankaj and Vishal got into a fight over a land dispute late on Tuesday evening

Advertisement

Published By: Poorva Joshi

PTI

Last Updated: April 19, 2023, 08:58 IST

Muzaffarnagar, India

Vishar and his father opened fire injuring Pankaj and another person (File representative image)
Vishar and his father opened fire injuring Pankaj and another person (File representative image)

Two persons received gunshot injuries during a clash between two groups over a land dispute in Kutbi village here following which one accused was arrested, police said on Wednesday.

Pankaj and Vishal got into a fight over a land dispute late on Tuesday evening. Following this, Vishar and his father opened fire injuring Pankaj and another person, they said.

SHO of Shahpur police station Vinay Sharma said Vishal has been arrested and attempts were on to nab the others.

Security has been tightened in the village and extra police have been deployed as a precautionary measure, the official said.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: April 19, 2023, 08:58 IST
last updated: April 19, 2023, 08:58 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Citadel, Dahaad, Queen Charlotte, Indian Police Force Among The Most Anticipated Projects In The OTT Space

+8PHOTOS

Amitabh Bachchan, Bhumi Pednekar, Kajol, Zoya Akhtar Pay Last Respects To Pamela Chopra, See Pics