Trends :Weather NewsMaharashtra Politics Bengal Poll ViolenceDelhi RainsMP Peeing Case
Home » India » UP: 4 Pilgrims Killed, 16 Injured in Collision Between Car, Tractor Trolley in Mathura

UP: 4 Pilgrims Killed, 16 Injured in Collision Between Car, Tractor Trolley in Mathura

The accident took place around 11.30 am under Farah police station area, when the pilgrims in the two vehicles were returning from Govardhan parikrama, Superintendent of Police (city) Martand Prakash Singh said

Advertisement

Published By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

PTI

Last Updated: July 03, 2023, 16:26 IST

Mathura, India

Four pilgirms killed and 16 others injured in a collision between a car and a tractor-trolley on Agra-Delhi highway, Mathura.(Representational Image/PTI)
Four pilgirms killed and 16 others injured in a collision between a car and a tractor-trolley on Agra-Delhi highway, Mathura.(Representational Image/PTI)

Four pilgrims were killed and 16 others were injured in a collision between a car and a tractor-trolley on Agra-Delhi national highway, Mathura on Monday, police said.

The accident took place around 11.30 am under Farah police station area, when the pilgrims in the two vehicles were returning from Govardhan parikrama, Superintendent of Police (city) Martand Prakash Singh said.

The pilgrims travelling in the car were from Bharatpur in Rajasthan, while those travelling in the tractor-trolley were from Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind, he said.

top videos
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ameesha Patel Invites Internet's Ire With Her Latest Homophobic Statements; Time For Her To Shut Up?
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Manoj Muntashir's Apology For Adipurush Dialogues | Neetu Kapoor's Birthday | Tom Cruise's Hindi
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • According to police, the car rammed into the tractor-trolley from behind and it overturned three car occupants and one passenger of the trolley died on the spot, they said.

    The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said, adding that efforts are on to identify the deceased persons.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: July 03, 2023, 16:26 IST
    last updated: July 03, 2023, 16:26 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App