UP: 5 of Family, Including 3 Kids, Burnt To Death As Hut Catches Fire in Kanpur Village

All of them were burnt alive and their bodies have been sent for post-mortem, according to the police.

Last Updated: March 12, 2023, 11:01 IST

New Delhi, India

The hut catching fire in Kanpur village on Sunday. (ANI)
The hut catching fire in Kanpur village on Sunday. (ANI)

At least five members of a family, including three children died after a fire broke out in their house in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur Dehat on Sunday.

The blaze took place in the family’s hut at the Hara Mau village in Derapur tehsil.

The man identified as Satish Kumar, was asleep along with his wife and three children when the fire broke out.

Although the reason is yet to be determined, a short-circuit is suspected, India Today said.

All of them were burnt alive and their bodies have been sent for post-mortem, according to the police, news agency ANI reported.

Fire fighters, along with locals tried to extinguish the fire, but the family could not be saved.

Satish’s mother, also tried to wash the fire, and sustained injuries. She has been rushed to the hospital.

After the incident, the District Magistrate, Superintendent of police reached the spot, and a forensic team has also been deployed to investigate the entirety of the fire.

first published: March 12, 2023, 11:01 IST
last updated: March 12, 2023, 11:01 IST
