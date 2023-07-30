Trends :Jaipur-Mumbai Train FiringParliament Monsoon SessionWeather TodayManipur Viral Video CaseArmy Jawan Missing
Home » India » UP: 5 Transgenders Held for Tonsuring Man, Urinating in His Mouth in Kasganj

UP: 5 Transgenders Held for Tonsuring Man, Urinating in His Mouth in Kasganj

The victim is identified as Wadi Rafikul, who is a cook and works at the house of leader of one group of eunuchs in Imambaksh area

Advertisement

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

IANS

Last Updated: July 30, 2023, 08:27 IST

Kasganj, India

The police have arrested all five eunuchs involved in the incident (Representational Image)
The police have arrested all five eunuchs involved in the incident (Representational Image)

In a shocking incident, a group of transgenders tonsured a man and also made him drink urine in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj, police said. The victim was rescued by the people working in nearby fields while they were trying to castrate the victim. The transgenders also looted cash from the man.

The incident came to light after a video of shaving the man and making him drink urine went viral on social media.

The police have arrested all five eunuchs involved in the incident.

Advertisement

The incident was an outcome of rivalry between two groups of eunuchs in the area.

The victim is identified as Wadi Rafikul, who is a cook and works at the house of leader of one group of eunuchs in Imambaksh area.

As per the complaint filed by Rafikul, the incident occurred when he was returning from Kasganj on Thursday evening.

The group of eunuchs surrounded him and assaulted him near Johri brick kiln. Then they soaked his head with water and tonsured him. After this another eunuch urinated in his mouth while the victim was sobbing. They also looted Rs 1,000 cash from him.

Rafikul also alleged that after urinating and looting, they also tried to castrate him and make him a eunuch.

top videos
  • 'Rocky Aur Rani...' Grosses Rs 85 cr Worldwide | Saif, Sara Star Together | SRK's New 'Jawan' Song

    • He was saved by the people working in the fields who came to the rescue after hearing the commotion.

    The victim lodged a complaint with the Sahawar police station after which the police swung into action and arrested all the five eunuchs in connection with the inhuman act.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

    first published: July 30, 2023, 08:27 IST
    last updated: July 30, 2023, 08:27 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App