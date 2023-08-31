UP: 8-month-old Girl Dies After Being Thrown on Ground by Mentally Disturbed Man in Shahjahanpur

An eight-month-old girl died after she was allegedly picked up and thrown on the ground by a mentally disturbed man in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur on Thursday, an official said.

Vaishali, a native of Hardoi, was waiting for a train at the railway station with her eight-month-old daughter on Thursday morning. The woman had made the child Preeti sleep on a bedsheet spread when an unknown person came and sat there. Later, he threw the infant forcefully on the ground, inspector in-charge of Government Railway Police (GRP), Rehan Khan, told PTI.