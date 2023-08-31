Trends :Jawan TrailerINDIA Alliance MeetSri Lanka vs BangladeshJanhvi Kapoor
Home » India » UP: 8-month-old Girl Dies After Being Thrown on Ground by Mentally Disturbed Man in Shahjahanpur

UP: 8-month-old Girl Dies After Being Thrown on Ground by Mentally Disturbed Man in Shahjahanpur

Vaishali, a native of Hardoi, was waiting for a train at the railway station with her eight-month-old daughter on Thursday morning. The woman had made the child Preeti sleep on a bedsheet spread when an unknown person came and sat there

Advertisement

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: August 31, 2023, 20:09 IST

Shahjahanpur, India

The girl's body has been sent for post-mortem, said Khan, adding that the matter is being investigated.(Representative Image: News18)
The girl's body has been sent for post-mortem, said Khan, adding that the matter is being investigated.(Representative Image: News18)

An eight-month-old girl died after she was allegedly picked up and thrown on the ground by a mentally disturbed man in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur on Thursday, an official said.

Vaishali, a native of Hardoi, was waiting for a train at the railway station with her eight-month-old daughter on Thursday morning. The woman had made the child Preeti sleep on a bedsheet spread when an unknown person came and sat there. Later, he threw the infant forcefully on the ground, inspector in-charge of Government Railway Police (GRP), Rehan Khan, told PTI.

top videos
  • Jawan Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan Shines In Atlee's Film; Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Deepika Dazzle

    • Hearing the scream of the woman, the police personnel present there arrested the accused, who was later identified as Ashok Kumar, from the spot. They also rushed the girl to a government hospital for treatment from where she was sent to a medical college. The girl, who was in a critical condition, died during treatment, Khan added.

    In the initial interrogation, the accused appeared to be mentally disturbed, police said. The girl’s body has been sent for post-mortem, said Khan, adding that the matter is being investigated.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: August 31, 2023, 20:09 IST
    last updated: August 31, 2023, 20:09 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App