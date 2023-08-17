UP ATS Arrests Five Maoists From Ballia

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested five people associated with the proscribed group Community Party of India (Maoist) from Ballia district.

The arrested persons have been identified as Tara Devi, Lallu Ram, Satyaprakash, Ram Murat, and Vinod Sahni.

The police also recovered a 9 mm pistol, cartridges, and Maoist literature from their possession.

Special DG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said that the group was working to recruit the youth, their group’s expansion and conspiring to spread unrest in the country. He said that after the demise of central committee member Sandeep Yadav alias Badka Bhaiya, one Pramod Mishra formed a separate ad hoc group along with Ballia resident Santosh Verma as its secretary.

“This outfit regularly keeps moving in different districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh and was recruiting young men and women by brainwashing them for an armed rebellion against the Indian government," said the SDG.

Following this, a unit of ATS conducted a raid in Basantpur village of Sahatwar police station and nabbed them.

SDG Kumar also said that Tara Devi was the head of the women’s wing and was associated with the group since 2005. She used to give shelter to Maoist leader Pramod Mishra. “Tara is also known for a bank dacoity in Bihar during which she killed two cops," said Kumar.

Tara organises membership drives for the party and is also involved in operating extortion rackets.