UP ATS Quizzes Pakistan's Seema Haider; ‘Spy’ Role Not Suspected but ‘Too Early to Predict’: Police Sources

Seema Ghulam Haider, who illegally crossed into from Pakistan to meet her boyfriend, was questioned by Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) for nearly eight hours along with Sachin Meena and his father Netrapal Singh.

This comes a day after UP ATS arrested a suspected agent of Pakistan’s intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in Lucknow on charges of supplying “vital information about defence establishments" to his handlers in the neighbouring country.

Haider was questioned mainly about her relationship with her Indian lover and how she finally managed to reach Noida without a passport.

ATS in its probe tried to connect her links with people in Pakistan. It also tried to inquire about her uncle, who is in the Pakistan army, suspecting a case espionage.

According to sources in the UP Police, no such role was suspected, however, it was “too early to predict".

The sources said the UP police will join the dots by investigating her phone records. Reports will also be shared with central agencies in case they want to do any joint probe. No clean chit has been given to her for now, and she will be on the radar, the sources added.

Earlier, a local court in Jewar in Gautam Budh Nagar had given Haider conditional bail and asked if she needs to change her place or stay, she should inform both the police and court.

Meanwhile, a little-known fringe group issued a threat that if Seema Haider and her four children are not evicted from the country “within 72 hours", they will start a protest.

In a purported video posted on social media that surfaced on Monday, a man, who identified himself as the national president of the group, claimed that “Seema is a spy" and “part of some conspiracy" against the country.

When asked about security arrangements for Haider and Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Saad Miya Khan told PTI that no additional security has been provided to the couple.

“Police were deployed in large numbers in the village where Sachin and Seema currently live for crowd management after the couple walked out of jail on July 8," Khan said.

Additional DCP (Greater Noida) Ashok Kumar said there was no law and order issue in the area where the cross-border couple lives. “We are keeping a constant vigil on the situation," Kumar told PTI.

Seema Haider, 30, had entered India along with her four children from Nepal in May to live with her partner Sachin Meena, 22, in Rabupura area of Greater Noida. The couple had first got in touch in 2019 over PUBG game.