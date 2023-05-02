Trends :Wrestlers' ProtestManipur ViolenceDelhi RainArmy Chopper CrashGo First Crisis
UP: Ayodhya Priest Kills Self, Live Streams Suicide on Facebook

UP: Ayodhya Priest Kills Self, Live Streams Suicide on Facebook

Ram Shankar Das, a priest at Narasimha temple, live streamed the suicide on Facebook, alleging that harassment by police forced him to take the extreme step

May 02, 2023

The body of Ram Shankar Das (28) was found hanging in his room at temple premises Monday afternoon, police said.
The body of Ram Shankar Das (28) was found hanging in his room at temple premises Monday afternoon, police said. (Representative image/Shutterstock)

A 28-year-old temple priest allegedly ended his life by hanging himself here, police said.

Ram Shankar Das, a priest at Narasimha temple, live streamed the suicide on Facebook, alleging that harassment by police forced him to take the extreme step.

Police had a few days ago registered a case against Ram Shankar Das in connection with the disappearance of an elderly Mahant, Ram Sharan Das, of the temple. Ram Sharan Das (80) is missing since January this year.

The body of Ram Shankar Das (28) was found hanging in his room at temple premises Monday afternoon, police said.

In the live video, Ram Shankar Das made serious allegations against the in-charge of Raiganj police outpost and a constable posted in his security.

Station House Officer of Kotwali police station Manoj Sharma said, “Priest Ram Shankar Das was addicted to drugs and he committed suicide under the influence of drugs. The allegations he made against the police are totally false."

When the priest did not show up for two days, police opened the door of his room and it was seen that he had made a noose of his cloth and hanged himself with its help. Prima facie, it looks like suicide, Sharma said.

An investigation has been launched and all aspects of the case are being probed, he said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: May 02, 2023, 06:17 IST
last updated: May 02, 2023, 06:17 IST
