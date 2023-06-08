UP: Boy Rapes, Kills Minor Girl With Hammer, Hangs Body from Fan; Accused on The Run

The Uttar Pradesh Police have launched a manhunt to nab a boy who allegedly hammered a 14-year-old girl to death after raping her and hanged her body from a fan in her house in Lucknow’s Indira Nagar. According to cops, the accused entered the victim’s room on Thursday afternoon when she was alone at home.

India Today quoted police as saying that the accused, identified as Shahid, then raped the girl and killed her using a hammer. He also hung her body in the room before fleeing from the crime spot.

It is yet to be ascertained whether the accused and victim were known to each other or what could be the motive behind the murder.

The victim’s parents had gone out for their daily work when the accused barged into their house. The victim’s father was quoted as saying, “My wife came home and found Shahid standing in the verandah. He pushed her and fled from the spot when she tried to hold him."

Police have filed a case and sent the victim’s body for post-mortem. It is suspected that the victim died due to a head injury.

Locals have demanded a thorough probe into the matter and a strict action against the accused.

This came days after a 13-year-old girl died after being allegedly gang-raped by three persons, including a minor in the state’s Basti district on June 5. The victim’s family has alleged that one of the accused is a BJP leader. Basti BJP district chief, however, said the person in question was removed from the party’s Kisan Morcha in 2021 for “anti-party" activities.