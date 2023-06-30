Trends :Rain NewsMira Road Goat RowHijab in Op TheatresMumbai Water CrisisBurnol Maker Fails
Home » India » UP Cop Faces Probe After His Children Seen Sitting with Bundles of Currency Notes on Social Media

UP Cop Faces Probe After His Children Seen Sitting with Bundles of Currency Notes on Social Media

In the video, the two children of Behta Mujawar police station SHO Ramesh Chandra Sahani were seen sitting on a bed with 27 bundles of Rs 500 currency notes

Advertisement

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: June 30, 2023, 12:13 IST

Unnao, India

CO Pankaj Singh said in the viral social media post, Sahani's family members were seen sitting with bundles of Rs 500 currency notes.(Representational Image/News18)
CO Pankaj Singh said in the viral social media post, Sahani's family members were seen sitting with bundles of Rs 500 currency notes.(Representational Image/News18)

An Uttar Pradesh police officer was sent to police lines after a video of his children showing off bundles of currency notes surfaced on the internet.

In the video, the two children of Behta Mujawar police station SHO Ramesh Chandra Sahani were seen sitting on a bed with 27 bundles of Rs 500 currency notes.

The video is said to be of Sahani’s house.

Taking cognisance of the matter, Superintendent of Police Siddharth Shankar Meena sent the SHO to police lines and ordered a probe by the Bangarmau circle officer (CO).

CO Pankaj Singh said in the viral social media post, Sahani’s family members were seen sitting with bundles of Rs 500 currency notes.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra Steal The Thunder At SatyaPrem Ki Katha Screening | Kartik Aaryan
  • Dharmendra Publically Apologises To Hema Malini, Esha & Ahana After Karan Deol's Wedding; But Why?
  • Bhumi Pednekar Spotted With Rumoured Beau | Adipurush Actor Defends Film | Madonna's Health Critical
  • Ileana D’Cruz Is Experiencing Pregnancy fatigue During Third Trimester | Know How To Cope With It
  • Kiara Advani's Electrifying Red Bodycon Dress Stuns Husband Sidharth Malhotra & The Internet Alike

    • A probe into the matter was underway, he said.

    The shunted SHO did not respond to calls when PTI tried to contact him.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: June 30, 2023, 12:13 IST
    last updated: June 30, 2023, 12:13 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App