One Bullet, Two Victims: UP Couple Dies After Husband Shoots Wife While Hugging Her

In a freak incident, a couple in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad district died, allegedly by a single bullet, after the husband fired the shot while holding his wife in a close embrace.

According to police, the incident took place at the couple’s home in Khanpur village under the Bilari police station limits on the intervening night of June 13 and 14.

The deceased have been identified as Anek Pal, aged around 40 years, and his 38-year-old wife Suman Pal, both daily-wage earners who worked in Chandigarh.

The couple had four children – a daughter and three sons and had come to their native place in Moradabad, according to police.

“The relatives, acquaintances and children of the couple told the police that the husband and the wife frequently fought over various issues. Of late, they had been fighting a lot," said Superintendent of Police (Rural Moradabad) Sandeep Kumar.

“On the night of June 13, Anek Pal performed his prayers at home and then held his wife in an embrace before shooting her. The same bullet hit the body of Anek Pal in his chest and crossed from his back. Both were injured with the gunshot and taken to a hospital but did not survive," Kumar said.

The police said they have not received any complaint from the relatives of the deceased couple, whose fights had increased in the last one week since Suman lost a mobile phone during a wedding function.

Police Circle Officer (Bilari area) Ankit Kumar told news agency PTI that the firearm used in the episode was a country-made weapon and an investigation is underway to find out how it was procured.

On suspicion of the husband performing occult practice prior to the incident, the officer said a probe was on to ascertain it.