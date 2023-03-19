Home » India » UP: Drugs Worth Rs 20 Cr Seized from Empty Car Near Indo-Nepal Border

Published By: Pritha Mallick

PTI

Last Updated: March 19, 2023, 22:08 IST

Bahraich, India

The car from which the contraband was recovered has been seized. (File Photo: Reuters)

Police recovered 50 kilograms of drugs worth Rs 20 crore from an empty car near the Indo-Nepal border here, officials said on Sunday.

“In a joint operation with Sashatra Seema Bal (SSB), our team found a vacant car on Saturday. On searching it, 50 kg of charas was recovered worth Rs 20 crore. Rs 2.98 lakh in cash was also recovered from the vehicle," said Superintendent of Police Prashant Verma.

The police have lodged a case. The car from which the contraband was recovered has been seized, officials added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: March 19, 2023, 22:08 IST
last updated: March 19, 2023, 22:08 IST
