UP: Drunk Man Urinates on Dalit Friend's Ear After Argument in Sonbhadra; 2 Arrested

The incident reportedly took place after two drunk men- Jawahar Patel and Gulab Kol, had an argument following which the former urinated on Kol's ear, a senior police official was quoted as saying by PTI

Curated By: Kavya Mishra

Last Updated: July 15, 2023, 17:47 IST

Sonbhadra, India

The accused has been arrested. (Representational Image/Shutterstock)
In another shocking incident reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra, a man allegedly urinated on his Dalit fan’s ear following an argument.

The incident occurred in Sonbhadra’s Jugail district on July 11 and the purported video of the incident has surfaced on social media and received massive backlash.

The incident reportedly took place after two drunk men- Jawahar Patel and Gulab Kol, had an argument following which the former urinated on Kol’s ear, a senior police official was quoted as saying by PTI.

According to India Today, the victim, who was reportedly a Dalit, was under the influence of alcohol when the shameful act occurred due to which he did not realise what happened to him. But when he came across the video of the incident, he lodged an FIR

After Gulab Kol’s complaint, the Uttar Pradesh police arrested Patel and his accomplice.

The incident follows the arrest of four men were arrested in connection with a similar case in UP’s Sonbhadara.

In the video, the power department employee was seen twisting an arm of the complainant, pushing him onto the ground, climbing up on his chest and slapping him. He also allegedly forced the complainant to lick his slippers.

In his complaint submitted to police on July 8, Rajendra Chamar said he belongs to the Scheduled Castes (SC) category and was assaulted by a power department employee.

    • “On July 6, he had gone to his maternal uncle’s place where the electricity supply was disrupted. He was trying to locate the fault when the contractual employee of the power department, Tejbali Singh Patel, started hurling abuses at him. He hurled casteist words at the complainant and also made him lick his chappal. Subsequently, the locals intervened," a police officer had said on Sunday.

    The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) issued a notice last week to the Uttar Pradesh government over the shameful act.

    first published: July 15, 2023, 17:47 IST
    last updated: July 15, 2023, 17:47 IST
