UP: Four Killed in Barabanki as Bus Hits E-rickshaw

Four persons were killed on the Ayodhya highway in the Safdarganj area in Barabanki when a state transport bus hit an e-rickshaw, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when a bus from Lucknow to Ayodhya hit an e-rickshaw carrying nine people, killing four, Additional SP Akhilesh Narain Singh said.

Those who died in the incident have been identified as Bindara (40), Pinki (38), Vijay (45) and Chandara (60).