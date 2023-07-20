Trends :Manipur Viral VideoRain NewsMaharashtra PoliticsSeema HaiderRain Today
Home » India » UP: Four Killed in Barabanki as Bus Hits E-rickshaw

UP: Four Killed in Barabanki as Bus Hits E-rickshaw

The incident occurred on Wednesday when a bus from Lucknow to Ayodhya hit an e-rickshaw carrying nine people, killing four, Additional SP Akhilesh Narain Singh said

PTI

Last Updated: July 20, 2023, 09:29 IST

Lucknow, India

Four persons were killed on the Ayodhya highway in the Safdarganj area in Barabanki when a state transport bus hit an e-rickshaw, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when a bus from Lucknow to Ayodhya hit an e-rickshaw carrying nine people, killing four, Additional SP Akhilesh Narain Singh said.

Those who died in the incident have been identified as Bindara (40), Pinki (38), Vijay (45) and Chandara (60).

    • Five persons were injured in the incident and were rushed to the hospital. Three of them were referred to Lucknow for better treatment.

    first published: July 20, 2023, 09:29 IST
    last updated: July 20, 2023, 09:29 IST
